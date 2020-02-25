First African-American female judge in Arkansas to retire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren, who is the first African-American female judge in Arkansas, will retire.

Joyce Williams Warren appointed as a juvenile court judge in 1983.

She was also one of ten black students who integrated her West Side Junior High in 1961.

The Honorable Williams Warren was the first African-American graduate of what is now known as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

In 1977, she became the first African-American law clerk for the Arkansas Supreme Court.

She also served as an assistant attorney general to Governor Bill Clinton.

She was also the first black female appointed to the state Board of Law Examiners and the first African-American elected to a state-level trial court judgeship in Arkansas.

She currently serves as the Tenth Division circuit judge in the Sixth Judicial District and handles juvenile justice cases.

The Honorable Williams Warren has received numerous awards and honors during her career, including the Arkansas Coalition of Juvenile Justice’s “Juvenile Judge of the Year” in 2000.

You can learn more about The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren in the video above.