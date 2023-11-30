PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Thursday was the grand opening of the city of Pine Bluff’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Despite the rain, the chill and the wind, people happily waited patiently to get their mouth on some of that delicious chicken.

A Chick-fil-A in Pine Bluff is a sight some people said they have been waiting on for a long time.

A group of UAPB students said they spent the day in the parking lot watching movies.

Owner Katie Branch said the community has already exceeded expectations.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege,” Branch said. “I am very humbled to have been selected for this opportunity.”

FOX 16 News spoke with people waiting in the long lines that flooded the drive-thru and extended to the stop light on South Olive Street. They say the wait time was about 20 to 25 minutes.

“No matter how long it takes, we’re gonna wait,” one person said.

Even with the rain whipping, folks waited for some Chick-fil-A chicken.

Branch said the community must have heard the speech she gave to her crew. She said she told them “Rain or shine, It’s go time!”

“The outpour of support from the community of Pine Bluff has just been overwhelming,” Branch added.

There’s a liquor store next door to Chick-fil-A and even in the rain, some customers parked their cars at that parking lot to take a short walk.

Branch said with Thursday’s turnout, they didn’t sell out, but way more chicken will need to be ordered.