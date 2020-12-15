First five healthcare workers in Arkansas receiving the COVID vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A turning point in the fight against the coronavirus happening now in Arkansas.

Front-line medical workers getting the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to reach the natural state.

Sheridan Kwanisai, the Nursing Director at the Arkansa Department of Health is the first Arkansan to receive the vaccine.

“It felt awesome to break history, to say hey the vaccine is here. You know we finally have a light at the end of the tunnel as far as combatting the pandemic so it was just terrific,” Sheridan Kwanisai, Nursing Director at the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of five healthcare workers received the vaccine on Monday. Several said they wanted to get vaccinated to lead by example.

Including Dr. Greg Bledsoe, who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“We dont know what the level of immunity is even if you’ve already had the disease. There are reports saying its possible you could get the virus a second time so even if you’ve had it, they are recommending you get the vaccine,” said Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Surgeon General.

Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health received 975 doses of the 25,000 COVID vaccine doses allocated to the Natural State.

The ADH was one of four places to receive the vaccine on Monday. According to Dr. Jose Romero, more hospitals will be receiving the vaccine Tuesday and Wednesday.