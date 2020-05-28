First in the state, students working with prisoners, class prepares to move online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students are talking with prisoners and it’s the only one of its kind in the state and already showing to be life-changing for those on both sides of the metal bars.

Dr. David Montague is a professor of criminal justice at UA-Little Rock and volunteers his time helping to teach the course for the university.

He says the class helps break down stereotypes that many people have of those incarcerated and also leaves the students with a different perspective of the world. He says what he is finding is the men and women behind bars that participate with the course are left forever changed.

“We’re talking about people who are incarcerated who have 10, 15 years’ time in front of them thinking strategically about what can I do to be a better person when I get out of here and have a better life for myself and the people I care about. What Can I do to give back to others?” said Dr. Montague.

Dr. Montague says the university is already finding ways to move parts of the classes online due to COVID-19 and has been working with other local universities to help create similar courses for their curriculum.

