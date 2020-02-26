First indoor Nerf gun business in North Little Rock showing to be successful with all ages

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first indoor Nerf gun arena has officially opened in north little rock and the owner says business is great so far.

Candice James, 27, is the founder and owner of the newest attraction to come to North Little Rock, called Tactical Arena.

Candice James, owner of Tactical Arena, plays with 4-year-old son Jet.

Located just off Collins Industrial Place, the 10-thousand square feet establishment is open to all ages and only offers soft-darts.

James says she was inspired to start the business because of her 4-year-old son named Jet who is passionate about Nerf guns.

James says safety is important and wanted to create a space her son would enjoy and thrive but also so all children can play.

“He’s so little – I don’t know if the gun will be in there or not – he has this big gun and so anytime that people see him they will be like ‘oh do you need some help’ or ‘oh don’t shoot him’ and then he comes and he is like “dat dat dat” and they’re like all running and they absolutely love him,” says James.

Tactical Arena has only been opened a little over a month but already has booked parties until summer.

“Every weekend is pretty much booked up until June,” she says.

The arena is only opened Thursday through Sunday.

This past weekend, James says she hosted the first “adult only” night. She says she listened to her adult customer that would come in to pay for the kids they were bringing.

“The parking lot was full that day before doors even opened,” says James. “I think we may continue with it at least once a month.”

For more information about Tactical Arena, click here.