First Pentecostal Church In NLR holds in-person service

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the past two months, churches across the nation have held services online and through social media.

The Governor lifted restrictions for places of worship to meet in person.

The First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock held it’s fourth in-person service on Wednesday. Dr. Zachary Ward is the Communications Director and he says they’re following all the rules put in place by the Governor to keep people safe during each service.

“We’ve been met with nothing but overwhelming joy,” said Dr. Zachary Ward said.

“Obviously we have not been able to meet for congregation for the past 7 weeks and that has forced us to learn a very quick steep learning curve,” said Dr. Ward.

Like many other places of worship, churches have turned to technology to keep services going.

The First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock held two in-person services on Mother’s Day and one on Monday.

“Our building seats about seats about 2,875 and we have decided to split the congregation across four services so that we don’t come close to approaching half capacity,” said Dr. Ward.

The church also says families ride together and keep their distance by sitting in between pews.

“Of course there are hand sanitizer stations at all the entrances, exits, bathrooms those types of things,” said Dr. Ward.

It’s the new norm for many churches during COVID-19.

“We have an industrial sanitizer machine that we spray the church down between services of course all the host, hostess, ushers, shuttle drivers are wearing mask and gloves opening the doors for people so they are not touching the handles,” said Dr. Ward.

Dr. Ward says now that some restrictions have been lifted, he hopes to see more churches having people inside.

“If there is anything that we’ve ever needed at this time in the world it’s the church we need that communion with others, we need that communion with God,” said Dr. Ward.

Dr. Ward says they’ve also stopped the kid’s choir and Sunday School classes.

The church cafeteria is closed and they have an option to take offerings online through a text system.

You can also view services online if you’re not ready to come back.