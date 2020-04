LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Wednesday will be mostly dry until the evening hours when showers and storms develop ahead of a cold front. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, storms may form along the cold front as it moves through the state. Some ingredients are in place that could result in a few of these storms becoming strong and/or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Oklahoma has outlined a severe risk for Wednesday across Arkansas. There is a MARGINAL (5%) risk for isolated severe storms across west Arkansas, outlined in green. The SLIGHT (15%) risk outlined in yellow indicates a slightly better potential for isolated severe storms across much of the state, including central and east Arkansas.