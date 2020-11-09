Five Little Rock Central students score perfect 36 on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five seniors from Little Rock Central High School received a “perfect” score on the ACT.

Alex Borengasser, Deniz Erdag, Kathleen Jackson, Samuel Lu and Joseph Park all scored a 36 on the ACT.

Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36.