Five Little Rock Central students score perfect 36 on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five seniors from Little Rock Central High School received a “perfect” score on the ACT.
Alex Borengasser, Deniz Erdag, Kathleen Jackson, Samuel Lu and Joseph Park all scored a 36 on the ACT.
Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36.
“Although we’ve certainly enjoyed having a number of exceptional students score a perfect “36” over many years at LRCH, having five at one time is a tremendous accomplishment! We are fortunate to have some of the brightest students in the country contributing to the legacy of excellence at Central, and I take great pride in their achievements, ” said Principal Nancy Rousseau.