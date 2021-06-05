Five Military Academy appointees honored Saturday at MacArthur Museum event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Congressman French Hill joined families in honoring this year’s 2nd District Military Academy appointees.

The send-off took place at the MacArthur Military Museum.

Five 2nd District residents are headed to the various academies:

• Nolan J. Turner from Bryant High School is going to the United States Air Force Academy

• Carlos L. Miller, Jr. from Hall High School will be attending the US Air Force Preparatory School

• James P. Cady from Pulaski Academy and the University of Arkansas is headed to the United States Military Academy.

• Andrew H. Hare from Greenbrier High School will be attending the United States Naval Academy.

• Adam B. Hoxeng, Class of 2021 United States Military Academy Graduate.

They were among the dozens of applicants each year who apply for the handful of spots.