Flash flooding continues after days of rain slam the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service says they’re still receiving reports of flash flooding around the state Wednesday after two days of downpours.

In Lincoln County, law enforcement officials with the Cummins Unit Correctional Facility said water was coming out of the banks of a canal that crosses State Highway 388 and there was standing water over the main parking lot of the Cummins Unit facility early Wednesday morning.

In Desha County, there was a report of track ballast washed away beneath railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 65.

Monroe County officials say there are several roads and businesses flooded and stranded cars near Clarendon as of Wednesday morning. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Wednesday morning that a section of Highway 302 is closed due to high water near Allendale.

In Lonoke County, volunteers are making sandbags Wednesday to prevent flooding in downtown Humnoke.

In Prairie County, ARDOT said a section of Highway 33 is closed because of high water. According to the National Weather Service, a caller said he emptied his rain gauge at 5 a.m. Wednesday and by 8 a.m., the gauge has overflowed. The caller also told the National Weather Service nearby roads flooded quickly after the rain started.

In Arkansas County, there are reports are flooded roads and businesses, as well as stranded cars in Stuttgart. Transportation officials also reported Highway 343 near Vallier is closed due to high water.

Flash Flooding Safety:

What do you do when flash flooding is possible or already occurring? Follow these guidelines or click HERE:

Move to higher ground quickly

Don’t try to pass roadways with standing or flowing water

Stay away from flood-prone areas like near streams, creeks, culverts, rivers, drainage ditches

Stay out of floodwaters

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see

