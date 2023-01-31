LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several flights coming in and out of the Clinton National Airport have been canceled and delayed due to weather Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., there are seven delays and 10 cancellations at the airport, according to FlightAware.

The flight tracking system shows that there are cancellations with Delta, Southwest, American, Skywest and Mesa Airlines.

The delayed flights are with Delta, Southwest, Republic, Envoy Air and GoJet Airlines.

The delays and cancellations come as an ice storm hits Arkansas. There is an ice storm warning for most of central Arkansas until Wednesday morning.

The winter weather is also affecting travelers on the ground, causing slick roads, crashes and severe back up on interstates.

Passengers can check their flight status through ClintonAirport.com or through the airline’s website.