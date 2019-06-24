Flood damage clean up at Murray Dog Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The historic Arkansas River flooding left damage and a lot to clean up at the Murray Dog Park.

This past week many volunteers have taken their time to restore the park. But the muck and debris left behind from the flood was too much for anyone to be able to tackle. So today, Puroclean offered their time and equipment. They used their cold jet which is essentially blasting dry ice on the park.

“It hits the surface and it obliterates anything on that surface, whether it is mold, or fire char on wood, or in this case debris or muck on the fence until the fence looks like a new fence,” says Mike Russell.

They say the project will take two to three days and they expect to go through 3 tons of dry ice.

Puroclean says they have a big heart for helping pets and people in the area.