Flooding hits nature center

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Clean up after the Arkansas River flood is forced to stop Thursday night as the river swells again in Jefferson County.

Water is covering the trails at the Governor Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center.

People there expect the river to rise another three feet.

Dozens of volunteers were supposed to help pick up debris this weekend, but that’s now postponed.

“The water was just getting down closer to normal, and then it started to come back up,” says Jason Hooks with the Gov. Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center. “We do have a lot of trash debris on our property that we’ll have to pick up.”

This flood isn’t expected to reach any of the buildings, but employees say it will likely delay when the center can re-open.

They say that could still be several months out.