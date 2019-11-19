Flu activity in Arkansas trending upward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state’s flu report for the week ending Nov. 16 shows influenza in Arkansas is trending upward.

The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report on Tuesday afternoon with these key points:

• For Week 46, Arkansas reported “Local” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 8 out of 10 for ILI (influenza-like-illness) intensity. [NOTE: For Week 45, Arkansas reported “Sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “Low” or 5 out of 10 for ILI intensity].

• Since September 29, 2019, 1,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 200 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

• Among flu antigen tests that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 66 percent were influenza A, and 34 percent were influenza B.

• There were 28 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 12 tested positive for influenza A, 15 tested positive for influenza B, and 1 tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, 1 tested positive for influenza A subtype H1N1, and 1 tested positive for influenza B subtype Victoria; 2 samples tested negative for influenza this week.

• About 2.6 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms were there for ILI this week. About 3.8 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI.

• The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.7 percent among public schools.

• To date, 3 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of 3 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

Click here to read the latest Weekly Flu Report.

