LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 2 people died within the last week due to complications from the flu, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH weekly flu report released Wednesday, The total number of deaths from the 2019-2020 flu season is 118.

CDC estimates a total of 24,000 flu deaths have occurred

nationwide including 162 pediatric deaths reported this season.

