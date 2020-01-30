Flu outbreaks close more Arkansas schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three more Arkansas schools report closing their doors amid a flu outbreak.

On Thursday, Lisa Academy North in Sherwood, the Decatur School District in northwest Arkansas and Ridgefield Christian Schools in Jonesboro were added to the list.

Lisa Academy is closed through Friday, Ridgefield Christian Schools are closed Friday and Decatur schools are closed Friday and Monday.

Earlier this month, flu outbreaks in Jackson County, Fordyce, Pangburn, Des Arc and Magazine led to closures.