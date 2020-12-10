Food 4 The Holidays Telethon: How you can help your neighbors this holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK and FOX 16 are partnering with the Arkansas Food Bank to ensure families across the state do not go hungry this holiday season, and you can help them right now.

On Thursday KARK/FOX 16 is asking for your help through our telethon by working toward reaching out to link those in need with those who have need to make a difference.

Arkansas ranks second in Food Insecurity. Since March the Arkansas Foodbank has handed out 28 million pounds of food. That is a 43% jump from just last year.

It’s so easy to help and there are so many ways you can make an impact in donating time. They’ve made it safe to socially distance while you help sort, box, and bag produce.

You can host a fund drive with your organization through social media. You can drop off food at any pantry, or you can give, because even just give one dollar can help.

Here are the ways you can donate to the Arkansas Food Bank:

• Call during KARK/FOX 16 newscasts at 501-340-4922

• Text in your donation by texting DONATE to 844-381-FOOD (3663)

• Make a donation by clicking the link below

The event is sponsored by Red River Auto Group, Walmart, Kroger, Kimberly Clark, and Windstream.

