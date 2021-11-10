Food banks facing increased demand due to pandemic now preparing for holiday rush

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Volunteers at Wandsworth foodbank prepare parcels for guests from their stores of donated food, toiletries and other items on May 5, 2017 in London, England. The Trussell Trust, who run the food bank, report that dependency on their service is continuing to rise, with over 1,182,000 three day emergency food supplies given to people in crisis in the past year. 436,000 of these recipients were children. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Food banks across the nation are continuing to struggle with fulfilling increased needs from families sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now some of those same food banks are facing even greater challenges with surging prices and supply chain disruption.

Many are concerned about being able to meet demands this holiday season.

The Arkansas Food Bank, which supplies food for numerous agencies throughout the region, accepts donations online through their website.

People can also text DONATE to 844-381-3663 to give.

To connect with a local food pantry near you, call 501-565-8121. You can also find a pantry near you using the interactive map at ArkansasFoodBank.org.