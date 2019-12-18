Football players commit to Arkansas schools on National Signing Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of high school athletes have decided to play their college careers in the Natural State.

The football early signing period kicked off Wednesday morning for teams across the state.

On social media accounts and website, schools shared news on the players being welcomed to their rosters.

Here’s the list (check back for updates):

Arkansas Razorbacks signees

Dominique Johnson, Running back from Crowley, Texas

Kelin Burrle, Linebacker from Harvey, La.

A-State Red Wolves signees

Ahmad Adams LB 6-1 220 Fr. Bryant, Ark./Bryant HS

Leroy Deshazor WR 6-2 195 r-Jr. Lakeland, FL/College of the Canyons (Calif.)

Fred Hervey LB 5-11 215 Jr. Charleston, Miss./East Mississippi CC

Jarrett Horst OL 6-6 305 Jr. Middleton, Wis./Ellsworth (Iowa) CC

Kyle Kelly OL 6-6 245 Fr. Shawnee, Kan./Mill Valley HS

Quinton Lee DL 6-4 255 Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo./NE Oklahoma A&M College

Tristan Mattson K 6-2 170 r-Fr. Clarkston, Mich./Clarkston HS

Brett Nezat QB 6-5 224 Fr. Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS

Vidal Scott DL 6-2 295 Jr. Pensacola, Fla./Hinds (Miss.) CC

Anthony Switzer DB 6-0 190 So. Marion, Ark./Marion HS

Trevian Thomas DB 6-0 177 Fr. Americus, Ga./Americus Sumter Co. South

Israel Whitmore LB 6-2 220 Fr. Ackerman, Miss./Choctaw County HS

Austin Woods OL 6-6 265 Fr. Cleveland, Okla./Verdigris HS

Click here for full details.

University of Central Arkansas

Kameryn Cuevas – Kilgore College (Texas)

Deuce Wise – Fort Smith Northside

Justin Keijers – Coffeyville Community College (Kansas)

William Mayo – Sylvan Hills

Jalen Bedell – Co-Lin Community College (Mississippi)

Derek Haupt – Dr Phillips High School (Florida)

More to come from these:

Ouachita Baptist University

Henderson State University

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

University of Arkansas at Monticello

Arkansas Tech

Southern Arkansas University

Hendrix College