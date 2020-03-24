Football Season Ticket Renewal Deadline Extended

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas football season ticket renewal deadline has been extended to Monday, April 6 to allow Razorback fans extra time this spring.

The original deadline of March 31 has been extended seven days to give fans the opportunity to renew their season tickets for the 2020 football season. The deadline for Annual Fund pledges to the Razorback Foundation has also been extended an additional week to April 6.

The Razorbacks are set to host seven games inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season beginning with the first game under new head coach Sam Pittman on Sept. 5 against Nevada. The following week the Hogs make their first-ever trip to Notre Dame to take on the Fighting Irish with kick set for 1:30 p.m. on NBC.

Arkansas returns to Fayetteville for a busy October that features four home games. Family Weekend will be the weekend of Oct. 3 when the Razorbacks take on Charleston Southern. Alabama visits on Oct. 10 before the defending national champion LSU Tigers make their way to The Hill on Oct. 17. Following the bye week, the Razorbacks host Tennessee for Homecoming on Oct. 31 to wrap up a four-game stretch of home games for the Hogs.

Military Appreciation is scheduled for Nov. 14 when the Ole Miss Rebels come calling. The final home game of the season is set for the following week when UL-Monroe travels to Fayetteville to close out the home portion of the schedule for Arkansas. The season finale for the Razorbacks will be against Missouri (Nov. 28) with the series adding a new stadium to the Battle Line Rivalry presented by Shelter Insurance when the two teams square off at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City – home of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Razorback Ticket Center is available to answer questions and offer assistance in the renewal process. Fans can reach the Ticket Center by calling 479.575.5151 or by contacting raztk@uark.edu.

