Forbes Magazine recognizes four Arkansas banks among the World’s best

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)– The Arkansas Bankers Association congratulates four Arkansas

banks for making the Forbes magazine’s “World’s Best Banks” list. The publication released its second-annual list of the “World’s Best Banks” on June 8.

In total, 23 countries were represented on the list with 450 banks making the cut. Four Arkansas banks featured in the Top 25 of the list include Arvest Bank, headquartered in Lowell; Centennial Bank, headquartered in Conway; Bank OZK headquartered in Little Rock and Simmons Bank, headquartered in Pine Bluff.

Arvest Bank was the top-rated Arkansas bank of those in the United States, with a ranking of number seven among the country’s banks and this marks the second consecutive year Arvest has received the honor, Bank OZK was ranked number 16, Simmons Bank was ranked number 19 and Centennial Bank was ranked at number 22.

Lorrie Trogden, President/CEO of the Arkansas Bankers said, “What a distinguished spotlight for the

state of Arkansas to have four banks in the top 25 of the Forbes list. I am incredibly proud of the

investment all Arkansas banks give to support the economic growth, health and vitality of their

communities. Our banks have over 26,000 dedicated employees who are passionate about serving the needs of individual and business customers throughout the state, it’s this commitment to Arkansas that gives the state some of the top banks in the world.”

Candace Franks the State Bank Commissioner stated, “As Arkansas Bank Commissioner, I salute our

four Arkansas banks named in the top 25 of Forbes Best Banks 2020. This recognition is for

outstanding customer service and satisfaction which are traits we have in common throughout our

Arkansas banking industry. Congratulations and I am so proud of our Arkansas banks!”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to conduct surveys and more than 40,000 surveys were conducted with banking customers from around the world.