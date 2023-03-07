LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation has announced the 14th recipient of the Legends Award.

Kevin Scanlon of Stephen Inc. is set to be honored in September at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Scanlon is a 2-year letterman for the Razorbacks and an inductee of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Pennsylvania native led the Razorbacks as quarterback to a Southwest Conference Championship and the 1980 Sugar Bowl.

During his time at the U of A, Scanlon was honored with Conference Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, All-Southwest Conference Quarterback and honorable mention, All-American.

Scanlon’s single season pass completion record held for 41 years until Feleipe Franks broke the record in 2020, according to Razorback Football History Records.

Outside of Scanlon’s memorable history at the University of Arkansas, he has spent the last 36 years with Stephens Inc. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Director of the Private Wealth Management Division overseeing 18 offices in nine states.

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation was founded in 1999 to honor former Razorback Burlsworth’s legacy, who was killed in a car crash 11 days after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. The Foundation benefits underprivileged children in need through various programs.

Officials with the foundation say they are proud to honor Scanlon with the 2023 Legends Award as he is widely known as a business and civic leader.

Scanlon is preceded by notable state figure honorees like Coach Frank Broyles, John E. Brown III, Judy McReynolds, Curt Bradbury and Senator John Boozman. All of whom the foundation officials say, “have made a significant positive impact on our state and embodies Brandon Burlsworth’s legacy of excellence.”

The fundraising event honoring Scanlon is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Visit the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation’s website to learn more about the programs offered and story of Burlsworth.