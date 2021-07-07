Former Bauxite High teacher dies after being hit by a car

SHERIDAN, Ark.– The community is mourning the loss of a beloved former coach at Bauxite High.

Sheridan police say Roy Lamb was killed Tuesday morning after a car accidentally backed over him on his morning jog.

“Everyone is just devastated by this because he was such a good guy,” Scott Winston, one of Lamb’s golfing friends said.

His family and friends describe what happened as a ‘horrible accident.’

“I just miss him. We all do,” Phillip Graves, Lamb’s friend said.

According to Lamb’s family, he coached basketball, football, and golf at Bauxite School. He also taught History and Social Studies.

“We don’t know him as Roy Lamb. We know him as coach,” laughed Graves.

Lamb retired from teaching back in 2017. His friends say after retiring, he continued teaching them about life every day on the golf course.

“If you messed up, he was going to coach you,” Graves said.

While they say nothing will bring him back, his golfing friends say he will be remembered every day on the course.

“He’ll be remembered, there’s no doubt about that,” Winston said.

Police say no charges have been filed against the driver who backed into Lamb. His funeral will be at Immanuel First Baptist Church in Sheridan on Monday at noon.

Lamb’s family says any of his students or players are welcome to come.

Matthew Baxley, the Athletic Director for Bauxite Schools sent the following statement: