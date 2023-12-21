LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police added 52 recruits Thursday night.

ASP’s troop school graduation took place on the grounds of Camp Joseph T. Robinson. This is the largest class since 1977.

Graduates went through a tough and long 760 hours of training which adds up to be 10 weeks.

The process for one of the newest state troopers who graduated is a testament to never giving up on your dreams.

Trooper Tre Davis was set back because of a car wreck in 2022 while on duty when he worked for the Bryant Police Department.

On the morning of September 24, 2022 Davis, along with another BPD officer, were in pursuit of a motorcycle on Springhill Road.

ASP got involved in the pursuit and took the lead. Davis lost control of his police car and hit a tree. His car was torn in half, part of his vehicle hit another vehicle on the road.

“I don’t remember any of that day,” Trooper Davis said.

BPD officer Tanner Peck was the officer involved in the crash with Davis.

“There’s no logical reason that I should’ve survived the accident,” Davis said.

Davis’s injuries were a broken shoulder blade, broken pelvis and nearly every rib was broken. He also lost his spleen and part of his pancreas and liver.

First on the scene to help the two out the car, Arkansas State Police Trooper Austin Kennedy who happens to be great friends with Davis.

“I never thought that I would see him again, Kennedy said. “When it’s one of your best friends, that hits different.”.

The same month of the wreck, while working for Bryant Police, Davis had just been accepted in the program to become a State Trooper. Instead of fighting for his dream, he had to fight for his life.

It took him 5 months to get back to work, which Davis said seemed like it was never going to happen.

But Davis didn’t quit and a year later he made his way into the program, he said that every time he looks at the pictures of the accident it’s tough for him to believe how far he’s come.

By putting one foot in front of the other, he achieved his goal and didn’t let almost paying the ultimate sacrifice stop him.

“That’s exactly the type of warrior we want at the Arkansas State Police,” Kennedy who has been a trooper for 3 years said.

Trooper Davis said working in law enforcement is a risk every time you get in that car to go to work but you do it for the public to make the public safe.