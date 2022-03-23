LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former NFL player is holding a rally in Little Rock with hopes of eliminating the ongoing struggle with violence in the city.

Former Dallas Cowboys football player Reggie Swinton said he is holding The Thousand Man Rally this weekend at the State Capitol.

Swinton said the violence in Little Rock is outrageous and it’s time someone stepped up and addressed it. He noted the crime rate is getting worse every year, adding that it’s time for a reality check.

“This meeting is not about what police are doing to us or what white people are doing to us, this is what we are doing to each other,” he said during a news conference Wednesday. “That’s why I titled this thing Us versus Us. Mothers cannot deal with any more dead bodies.”

The Thousand Man Rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the State Capitol. Swinton is hopeful to have a big crowd of people who are united in stopping the violence.