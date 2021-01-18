Former Gov. Mike Huckabee moving back to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Former Governor Mike Huckabee is moving back to Arkansas.

According to content partner Arkansas Times, Mike and Janet Huckabee have bought a $1.725 million home west of Little Rock.

The home is in Somersett Estates and has a main house with more than 8,600 square feet, a separate 2,200 square-foot house, a pool and pool house, and the five-acre property touches a small lake, according to assessor’s records.

The report noted the Huckabees have listed their beach home in Santa Rosa, Florida, and they already owned a $275,000 home off Reservoir Road in Little Rock.

For more information, check out the full story from the Arkansas Times.