Former Little Rock assistant police chief re-files lawsuit towards Chief Keith Humphrey

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Little Rock assistant police chief Alice fulk re-filed her lawsuit against Chief Keith Humphrey Wednesday — and in this one claims he forced her termination.

Fulk and Officer Cristina Plummer first tried to sue the Chief earlier this year, saying he retaliated against them and created a hostile work environment.

Last week a judge ruled the suit needed to show more proof, or it would be thrown out.

Also today a Pulaski County judge decided another lawsuit against Chief Humphrey can move forward.

This one involves assistant police chief heyward finks and two other officers.

They’re also suing claiming retaliation and a hostile work environment.

The judge today also ordered the police department to release personnel records to Finks, saying withholding those documents is illegal.