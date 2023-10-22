LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former Little Rock Mayor and County Judge F.G. “Buddy” Villines has died at the age of 76.

Villines’ political career began after winning an election to the Little Rock Board in 1984.

He then served as vice mayor of Little Rock in 1987 and 1988 and as mayor of Little Rock from 1989 to 1990.

Villines was then elected as a Pulaski County judge from 1991, until his retirement in 2014.

As a county judge, Villines oversaw the construction of the Two Rivers Park Bridge, Junction Bridge and the Big Dam Bridge.

Villines also oversaw the expansion of the Statehouse Convention Center and the construction of what is now Simmons Bank Arena.

He earned degrees from both Hendrix College and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. He also received a Bronze Star after serving in Vietnam.

Villines is survived by his wife Beverly and their two daughters.