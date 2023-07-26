LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against a former Little Rock pastor.

Ivan Lambert, formally of Second Baptist Church located on Barrow Road, allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl. According to the lawsuit, the accusations began in 2016 and continued until 2021.

The plaintiff is being identified as Jane Doe because the plaintiff was “a minor when the sexual abuse described herein began. To disclose her name publicly would potentially subject her to further harm.”

Josh Gillispie with Green & Gillispie Attorney at Law represents Jane Doe and filed the 34-page lawsuit filed with the Pulaski County Circuit Court.

“Pastor Lambert was 46 at the time and my client was 17,” Gillispie said.

The documents said Lamber was hired by Second Baptist several years prior to Jane Doe’s alleged abuse. They state, among other tasks, Lambert ran the church’s outreach program in which Jane Doe volunteered to assist.

According to the wording of the lawsuit, “Lambert used his position, and the authority and power vested in him by Second Baptist, to groom and sexually abuse Plaintiff, who was heavily involved in the church’s youth ministry program and the outreach program.”

“Pastor Lambert started intentionally filling the emotional needs that he knew that she craved as a girl who essentially grew up without a father,” Gillispie said. “In doing so, he achieved having his sexual needs met through my client.”

The lawsuit claims Lambert would show up to the plaintiff’s job during his time of employment at Second Baptist and that he “also bought her gifts during the early stages of the grooming process.”

Accusations state those visits to her jobs led to oral sex, and that oral sex would take place in Lambert’s office at Second Baptist.

“He would come to her job every Thursday evening for oral sex in his car during this time period. He would force her to perform oral sex on him at the church on most Wednesday evenings after and sometimes during Wednesday night bible study,” the lawsuit alleged.

Second Baptist itself is also being accused of negligence.

Complaints state that former leadership, including former Senior Pastor Kevin A. Kelly and other youth pastors, were aware of Lambert and the Jane Doe’s relationship.

“A couple of these associate pastors even commented to her at times about it, making off-the-cuff remarks about how much time she’s spending in Pastor Lambert’s office,” Gillispie said.

“Pastor Lambert even felt comfortable using Senior Pastor Kelly’s office for sex with Plaintiff,” the lawsuit said.

“While these church officials did not, so far as Plaintiff is aware, actually see or watch the oral sex occur in Pastor Lambert’s office, it was obvious to them, based on their own statements to Plaintiff, that something nefarious was occurring between Lambert and Plaintiff,” the lawsuit alleged.

The accusations say sexual activity took place while Senior Pastor Kelly was pastoring Wednesday night bible study class. “This occurred both while Plaintiff was 17 and after she turned 18.”

“We’re not alleging that anybody walked in on any sexual acts, but they knew this girl was in trouble,” Gillispie said.

The lawsuit says Lambert tried several times to have sex with Jane Doe before her 18th birthday. It adds that “Pastor Lamber finally succeeded in taking her virginity in his car in a vacant parking lot” after she turned 18 years old.

The lawsuit alleges that sexual activity continued through Jane Doe’s college years at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff “where Pastor Lambert monitored her movements using the location services on her phone.”

“It was not until Plaintiff left Arkansas to begin law school on the east coast in 2021 that she was able to start the process of freeing herself from Pastor Lambert’s spell,” the lawsuit said.

Second Baptist church released a statement to its congregation, saying in part quote:

“We want to emphasize that all the allegations brought forth in this lawsuit occurred before the tenure of Senior Pastor Dr. Maurice Watson and before the establishment of our new Trustee Board.”

Second Baptist’s full statement can be read online.

Lambert is being represented by a separate lawyer from Second Baptist.

“Lambert will not be making any statement and will go through the legal process to defend against these litigations,” his lawyer said.

This lawsuit is civil and not criminal.