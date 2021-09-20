Former Lonoke County Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis bond set at $15K

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – The bond for former Lonoke County Deputy Sgt. Michael Davis has been set at $15,000.

A bond hearing was held on Monday at 8 a.m. at the Lonoke County Courthouse and according to Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, Davis has bonded out of jail.

“It doesn’t feel fair that he gets to go home and our kid is in the grave,” Brittain’s uncle Jesse Brittain said.

He’ll be back in court in November.

Davis is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain after authorities say Davis shot the teen during a traffic stop in June.

