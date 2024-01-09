SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A lawsuit filed in Saline County claims staff members at a Benton rehabilitation facility known for treating children have for decades sexually abused some of the children being treated.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Timber Ridge Neurorestorative, also known as Timber Ridge Ranch, and its former parent company Mentor ABI, LLC.

According to their website, the facility is an inpatient treatment center for children and adults with brain injuries and other neurological challenges.

As of right now, there are eight plaintiffs who all claim they were sexually abused during their stay at Timber Ridge Ranch while they were minors.

Luke Hudson shared his story on the steps of the Saline County Court House Tuesday.

“I was there in 2002 to 2003, I was there for seven months,” he stated. “It was the longest seven months of my life.”

Hudson said he was abused while he was supposed to be receiving treatment. He said he never thought it would be a place that now holds traumatic events from the past.

“Well, I was sexually abused,” he said. “They told me it was going to be like a summer camp.”

Attorney Parker Stinar said teams from three firms have been investigating the case for months before the filing.

“Over the next year, or several years of litigation, we intend to expose everyone that enabled the abuse or participated in the abuse,” Stinar said.

Attorneys are now asking others who might have been abused at the facility to come forward and commending the courage of those who have spoken out about their abuse.

“The bravery of survivors to come forward and share their story and demand justice, and Luke’s story, will hopefully empower others to come forward and share their story,” Stinar said.

Hudson urged others to share their story.

“You’re not alone, and there is no reason to enable them with silence,” he said. “It’s better to stand up and make them answer for what they’ve done.”

Timber Ridge Ranch declined to comment on the lawsuit. KARK 4 News also reached out to Mentor ABI, LLC and but has not yet received a response.