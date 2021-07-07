Former Pulaski County election commissioner announces run for Secretary of State in 2022

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price announced Wednesday he will be running for Arkansas Secretary of State in 2022.

Price will join the race as the first Democratic candidate.

Republican Secretary of State John Thurston is running for re-election but will face a GOP primary challenge from State Representative Mark Lowery.

Price said he is basing his platform on protecting the voting rights of every Arkansan.

“Everyone across the state of Arkansas should have the same voting experience. It shouldn’t be easier in one county, and harder in one county, more inconvenient in one county, then go across the street to the other county. So it’s just about making sure the same policy and procedures are followed across the whole state,” Price said.

The Democratic Primary is scheduled for May 2022 and the general election is November 2022.