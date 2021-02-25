Former Razorback, Jake Bequette, Helping Arkansas Small Businesses Through Pandemic Struggle

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jake Bequette is not your average man. His resume consists of: First team All-SEC (2011), Super Bowl XLIX champion, and even Army veteran.

The former defensive end left the Army after three and a half years of active duty and now is serving his home state with ‘The Arkansas Fund’.

“The Arkansas Fund is a small business relief fund that specifically targets small businesses that have been struggling due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic all across the state of Arkansas,” Bequette said.

It’s an organization that is brand new, but has reached over $100,000 in donations and has helped contribute to 10 local small businesses all over the Natural State with 90 supporters in less than two weeks.

“Even if they haven’t gotten much visibility these people are still hurting,” Bequette said. “What makes Arkansas so unique and special is the small business community.”

Most recently the Arkansas Fund paid for all of the bills for the month of March for Deja Vu: Upscale Consignment in Pine Bluff.

“We have to take care of the small business people who have taken professional risks and personal risks to stay open, to keep serving their communities and customers throughout the pandemic,” Bequette added. “With the Arkansas Fund we are proud to support those people.”

If you would like to donate or nominate a small business for a contribution click HERE.