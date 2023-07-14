LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas public servant and leader was remembered Friday for a life dedicated to the state.

Charlie Daniels was considered one of the longest-serving government officials in Arkansas history, and he was a Veteran.

He was 83 at the time of his passing.

Daniels served decades in the Arkansas State Capitol, which was said to be his favorite building and a top priority for him during his life.

Throughout his life, he served as Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands, Secretary of State and Auditor of State.

Chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, Grant Tennille, talked about Daniel’s ability to get others in the party elected over the years.

“He was a great, great, great Democrat,” Tennille said.

The Capitol Rotunda was filled with former staffers of Daniels Friday morning, and speaker Janet Harris noted how despite the force Daniels was for the Democratic Party, he served all Arkansans – no matter their political beliefs.

“When Charlie was on the campaign trail, he was a democrat, but when he came and served in office, he served everybody,” Harris said.

Harris also emphasized Daniels’ accomplishments throughout his leadership.

“Whether it was getting tax delinquent lands back on the books or helping people vote or reuniting people with unclaimed property, Charlie took his job very seriously,” Harris said.

Daniels’ family was given several plaques honoring his service, as well as a flag to honor his service in the Air Force and Reserve.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered flags across the state be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset Friday.