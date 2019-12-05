Former Springdale teacher arrested on sexual assault charge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A former local high school teacher has been arrested on a sexual assault charge.

The Springdale Police Department says Randall Scott Peckham, 57, is facing felony charges, including first-degree sexual assault.

Detectives arrested Peckham on a warrant that also included a count of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The arrest happened at around 2 p.m. at his home Wednesday, a news release stated.

Peckham is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

In October, Springdale Police received a report from a female Springdale High School student who noted possible inappropriate social media interactions with a teacher. This was followed by a criminal investigation that uncovered the identity of the teacher as Peckham.

