Former VA pathologist pleads “guilty” to manslaughter/mail fraud

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy entered a guilty plea on two of 31 counts against him on Thursday, June 11 via a video conference hearing.

The 20-page plea deal was for one count of mail fraud and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The mail fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 36 months of supervised release.

The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years, $250,000 fine, and 36 months of supervised release.

The hearing was handled via a Zoom call with U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, Western District of Arkansas.

The pathologist is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients, according to court documents. He’s accused of misdiagnosing patients and then changed their records to try and hide his mistakes.

The former Fayetteville, Arkansas pathologist had been in practice for more than 20 years. He specialized in general pathology, hemapathology, anatomic and clinical pathology.

Levy, 53, worked for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. He was paid $232,547 per year, according to today’s hearing. He was terminated in April 2018.

In 2016, Levy appeared to be intoxicated on duty. He voluntarily entered a three-month in-patient treatment program, which he completed in October 2016.

In 2018, during a drug and alcohol test, it revealed Levy’s BAC was .396.

