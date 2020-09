FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is en route to Workman’s Travel Center.

Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen confirmed the bomb squad is responding in Ozark.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, State Police said they received a call about a woman at the travel center in a stolen truck.

The lady is in a camper trailer refusing to come out saying she has explosives in the trailer, according to Bramlett.

No other details were provided at this time.