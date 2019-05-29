Fort Smith, Conway shelters are now open for people potentially affected by floodwaters

CONWAY, Ark. -- Don Owens Sports Center in Conway has opened as an emergency shelter for people who may be affected by floodwaters along the Arkansas River.

American Red Cross organizers are asking that anyone in need of shelter bring identification or documents showing they live in the affected area.

The Evangel Temple at 1110 South 12 Street in Fort Smith is also open.

Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

• clothing for a few days

• bedding

• toiletries

• essential medication

• a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children