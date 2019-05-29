Local News

Fort Smith, Conway shelters are now open for people potentially affected by floodwaters

Posted: May 25, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:41 AM CDT

CONWAY, Ark. -- Don Owens Sports Center in Conway has opened as an emergency shelter for people who may be affected by floodwaters along the Arkansas River. 

 American Red Cross organizers are asking that anyone in need of shelter bring identification or documents showing they live in the affected area.

The Evangel Temple at 1110 South 12 Street in Fort Smith is also open.

Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:
•    clothing for a few days
•    bedding
•    toiletries
•    essential medication
•    a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children

