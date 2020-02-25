Fort Smith police search for missing man after house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing man after his home caught fire last week.

According to police, on February 18 they assisted with traffic control for a house fire at the 1100 block of North 37th Street. The homeowner, Bill K. Parker, has not been located following an extensive search of the premises by the fire department.

A family member has since entered a missing person report for Parker.

If you have any information that can help police locate Parker, please call the Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.