EMMITSBURG, Md. – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be remembering the fallen during the Memorial Day weekend, with four of those being from Arkansas.

This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who have died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 from previous years, a total of 144 in all.

The 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend will take place May 6 and 7 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The four Arkansans that will be honored at the event include:

Engineer Cory Collins, 32, of the City of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, died on August 21, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.

Assistant Chief Dennis Graham, 69, of the Southridge Fire Department died on Mar. 1, 2017. He had responded to two calls on Feb. 28, 2017, and had a severe headache after returning home. He collapsed while attempting to take himself to the hospital and was then transported to the hospital where he later died due to complications of a stroke.

Fire Marshall Jerry Robinson, 56, of the North Little Rock Fire Department, died on June 5, 2022, due to complications of malignant neoplasm, deemed by the state of Arkansas to be in the line of duty.

Fire Chief Everette Watson, 58, of the Calvert Township Volunteer Fire Department died Oct. 27, 2022, while participating in the fire department’s bi-monthly training drill after leaving to pick up supplies at another station. While at the second station, he suffered a medical emergency. Life-saving efforts were performed, and he died due to a heart attack.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

Detailed information about the 144 firefighters being honored is included in the 2023 Roll of Honor.