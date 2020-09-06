Four people injured in Riverfront Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in the area of the River Market heard gunshots around 11 p.m. Saturday evening.

When police responded they observed several people running away from the area.

Police found Aerian Jackson, 22, who had been shot in the arm and chest.

Witnesses said that a man pulled a gun out of a fanny pack and began shooting at them.

Police later received a call about more victims that had arrived at Arkansas Children’s hospital that were related to the River Market shooting.

The victims, a 17, 16 and 12-year-old, had been shot during the events at the River Market. Police say all three were treated and in stable condition.

The identity of the shooter is unknown.

Police are still investigating the situation.