UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say that only three people were shot in the drive-by shooting.

Police say each were shot in the legs, injuries do not appear life threatening.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Police confirm four people were shot in the 5300 block of Mabelvale Pike.

Police say this was a drive-by shooting.

Conditions are unknown right now.

We will update with more as it is available.