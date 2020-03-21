Four Tornadoes Confirmed in Arkansas After Thursday Night’s Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to survey storm damage in Arkansas following severe storms that occurred on the night of Thursday, March 19, 2020.

As of 5 p.m Saturday March 21, 2020, the following tornadoes have been confirmed:

EF-1 Tornado near the community of Retta in Pope County. Estimated wind peak was 110 mph. Path length was 0.81 miles. Path width was about 300 yards. Storm damage was primarily uprooted and snapped trees.

EF-1 Tornado near the community of Dabney in Pope and Van Buren county. Estimated wind peak was 105 mph. Path length was 2.79 miles. Path width was about 200 yards. Storm damage included downed trees, trees blown onto a barn and a travel trailer, destruction of a storage shed and blown roofs off of sheds and barns.

EF-1 Tornado in Baxter County. Estimated wind peak was 100 mph. Path length was 2.16 miles. Path width was about 600 yards. Storm damage was primarily large trees uprooted or snapped and damaged outbuildings. A tree fell through the bedroom of a residence. Part of the roof was blown off another house.

EF-2 Tornado in Boone and Marion county. Estimated wind peak was 120 mph. Path length was 12.5 miles. Path width was 500 yards. Storm damage included broken power poles and damage to some residences, uprooted and snapped trees and roofs blown off homes. Large trees came down, and other structures were also destroyed.

2020 Tornado Count in Arkansas: 14.