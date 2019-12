PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Fox 16’s very own Donna Terrell spent the morning addressing graduates of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as the keynote speaker for the Fall 2019 Commencement.

The free, public event was held in the Pine Bluff convention center arena.

Her speech focused on not getting discouraged when times get tough in the job market.

About 200 students graduated with a Bachelors or Masters Degree.

Check out these photos below! Taken by: Richard Redus