LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The team at FOX 16 News is proud and honored to share that they were honored with a National Edward R. Murrow award on Thursday.

FOX 16 was honored that anchor Ashlei King and videographer Julian Jones won for the story Victory Over Violence: Young Lives Facing Big Fears in the Hard News category.

“We’re blessed to have such talented, creative storytellers who captured a significant moment in time,” general manager Kyle King said of the honor. “This national recognition is one that our team can cherish and point to as a critical achievement as we strive to be best in class journalists.”

The story already garnered a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award before facing a national panel, and bringing home the win in its category.

FOX 16 News is a part of Region 9 of the RTDNA, along with other news outlets from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Edward R. Murrow awards are given annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association to spotlight outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism from news organizations around the country.

To learn more about the Radio Television Digital News Association and its work, head to RTDNA.org.