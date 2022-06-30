LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three members of the FOX 16 crew were recognized Thursday as winners of a 2022 Diamond Journalism Award.

Anchor Kevin Kelly, videographer Stephen Goodale and executive producer Jessica Guy won the award for Explanatory Reporting for the segment called ‘Face to Face with a Killer’.

The segment followed a Camden mother as she spoke with the man who killed her daughter and grandson.

“I’ve never seen any situations like that on television, and it’s clear the reporter treated every single person in this situation with incredible respect,” said one judge.

Goodall also placed as a runner-up for Video Journalism Portfolio for his work over the past year.