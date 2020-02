LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not long ago Central Arkansas had a celebrity siting! Chef Gordon Ramsay was here with his new show 24 Hours To Hell And Back.

He transformed two local restaurants, The Bears Den Pizza in Conway and South Boulevard in Maumelle.

Donna Terrell was the only reporter to interview him and get the story behind the story.

Watch this edition of Terrell Talk with celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay!

24 Hours To Hell And Back airs Tuesday nights at 8 on Fox16!