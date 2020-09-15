Contact DISH to get FOX 16 Back

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We at FOX 16 understand your frustration about the interruption of our programming on DISH Network.

We hate not being available for you to watch and we’re upset with DISH too. This interruption comes at such a difficult time with the start of the NFL season, major league baseball playoffs, the World Series, and NCAA college football.

You can help by calling DISH at 1-800-333-3474 and demanding that they keep FOX 16 on their line-up and please remind them that you have options.

Your voice will make a difference we sincerely appreciate your support.

Click below to read the full statement.

Mission-press-release-SEPT-2020Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories