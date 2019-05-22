Fox16 Investigates: Documents show LR mayor paid firm for video that has ties to city employee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - New documents show the City of Little Rock paid a marketing company thousands of dollars for the production of the video, but it's the connection the marketing company has inside the mayor's office that is connecting everything to one person.

The Critical Incident Video, released March 7, is nearly 25 minutes long, detailing the accounts of a police shooting that happened February 22.

Documents show the City of Little Rock paid The Design Group, a marketing company, $4,990 to help with the video. The city requires professional services to be bid out on anything over $5,000.

The Mayor's part-time spokesperson is Stephanie Jackson, and her husband owns The Design Group. We have been told Stephanie is also an employee at the firm.

In March, Stephanie told reporters the city and The Design Group did not figure out a cost of services beforehand, because it was an urgent matter.

The city paid nearly $5,000 to the marketing company when the city has its own video production department. Sources tell us The Design Group hired another video production company to edit the Critical Incident Video.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has been up front about The Design Group being used which he hired for his campaign.

Mayor Scott's office released a statement Tuesday saying:

"In an effort to be accountable, clear and transparent, during community unrest resulting from the Feb. 22 fatal officer-involved shooting, Mayor Scott made the decision to contract outside services to release Little Rock's and Arkansas' first Critical Incident Video within two weeks of the incident. To lead the process with transparency and accountability, Mayor Scott operated within existing city policy to issue a contract for services."

The Design Group's owner, Stephanie's husband, says it's important to know the City of Little Rock works with numerous marketing companies on various projects. The business owner says they have been in business for more than a decade providing services to various businesses.