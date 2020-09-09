FOX16, KARK and Steve Landers Auto Group launches state-wide initiative to recognize Arkansas’s best teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- FOX16, KARK and Steve Landers Auto Group have partnered for the ‘Do Good, Feel Good’ initiative.

This initiative provides service and recognize local community members that go above and beyond.

This year, FOX16, KARK and Steve Landers Auto Group will recognize Arkansas’s classroom heroes.

Teachers will be nominated by their peers, parents and students. To nominate or vote for a teacher, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com.

There will be six nominees (one per month in September, October, February, March and April). A Grand Prize Winner will be selected out of the monthly winners in December and May.

The public can vote for the first-semester winner in December and the second-semester winner in May 2021.

The monthly hero and their school will receive a $500 Visa gift card and a basket of school supplies.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive $2,500.

For more information, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com.

